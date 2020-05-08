Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 54,410 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,410 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of ORBCOMM worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ORBCOMM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ORBCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,797,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in ORBCOMM by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,615,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 542,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ORBCOMM by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,533,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 381,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in ORBCOMM by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 535,597 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 37,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.11. ORBCOMM Inc has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ORBC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

In related news, CEO Marc Eisenberg bought 23,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,689.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 587,751 shares in the company, valued at $764,076.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 996,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,942.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,907 shares of company stock worth $120,379. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.