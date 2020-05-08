Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of International Seaways at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

INSW stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. 30,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,167. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. International Seaways Inc has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $619.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

