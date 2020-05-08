Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,757 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Civista Bancshares worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Civista Bancshares stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $221.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

