Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,410 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Glu Mobile by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 9,292,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,034. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLUU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

In related news, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 379,932 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $2,606,333.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,203. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.