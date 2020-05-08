Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 76,371 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Meridian Bancorp worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 320,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EBSB traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 15,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,884. The stock has a market cap of $559.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Meridian Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.