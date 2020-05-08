Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 154.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 69,997 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Crocs by 4,006.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 1,973.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,983. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.27 million. Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.