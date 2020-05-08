Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Argo Group worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Argo Group by 522.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,626 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Argo Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 68,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Argo Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Argo Group from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss bought 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,556.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

ARGO stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.55. 21,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,687. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.