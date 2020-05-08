Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of World Fuel Services worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE INT traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $24.15. 35,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

