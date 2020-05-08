Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $744,000 Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Energy Recovery worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Energy Recovery by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $163,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,072,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,676.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Smith sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $84,666.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,397 shares of company stock valued at $580,894. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $438.29 million, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 3.06. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

