Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $764,000 Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

BWB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 3,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

