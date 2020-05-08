Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 127.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 152,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

CATC traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.70%. Analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.77 per share, with a total value of $145,540.00. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $50,460.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,030. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.