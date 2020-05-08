Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 82.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 190.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,346,000 after purchasing an additional 54,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 9.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.80. 33,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,767. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,263.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $227,970. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADC. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

