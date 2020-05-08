Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $707,000 in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 96,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $111,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall purchased 2,749 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 45,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,299. The company has a market capitalization of $831.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.35 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on COOP. Wedbush raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.