Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,592 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDA stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.89. The stock had a trading volume of 172,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,643. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.45. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.50 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

