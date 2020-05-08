Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hain Celestial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $20,450,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 522,795 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,670,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,213,000 after acquiring an additional 314,662 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,351,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,318,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 184,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.72. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Boever purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,881. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

