Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Selective Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. 25,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,274. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.72. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 8.02%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

