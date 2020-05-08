Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 85,045 DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of DHT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in DHT by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. 3,511,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,397,683. The company has a market cap of $971.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.12. DHT Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.86 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.83%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 224.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.