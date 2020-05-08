Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,354 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,561,000. 57.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,431 shares in the company, valued at $543,565.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Ein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,729.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIND stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 31,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,838. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $296.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.83 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

LIND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

