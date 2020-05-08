Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,715 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Pure Cycle worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,390.00. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 64,076 shares of company stock valued at $581,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,984. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCYO shares. TheStreet lowered Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

