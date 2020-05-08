Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,033 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Thor Industries worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $8.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,315. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

THO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

