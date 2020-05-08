Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 7,955 Shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 291,741 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,638,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 638,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of IIIV stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.72. 10,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59. The company has a market cap of $619.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. i3 Verticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on IIIV shares. BTIG Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.