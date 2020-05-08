Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 93,959 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,959 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 32.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $104,957. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,667. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 25.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.