Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $791,000 Position in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth $1,024,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in HCI Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI Group stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 82,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $321.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. HCI Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

In other HCI Group news, Director Susan Watts purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.62 per share, with a total value of $29,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $49,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

