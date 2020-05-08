Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,538 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,291.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $244,792 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STL shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $11.75. 235,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.