Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MONRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Societe Generale lowered Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96. Moncler has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Moncler S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections, such as the Moncler Main, Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Lunettes, and Moncler Enfant collections.

