Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Trimmed by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. 892,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,389,475. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.