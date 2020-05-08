Monolith Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $4.97 million and $13,695.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

