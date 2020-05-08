Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,712,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $96,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 858.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 65,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 58,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.73. 343,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,235. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.24.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

