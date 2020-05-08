Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Receives $6.99 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Montage Resources from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Montage Resources in a research note on Sunday, April 26th.

NYSE:MR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 854,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Montage Resources has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $217.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Montage Resources had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Montage Resources will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Montage Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Montage Resources by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Montage Resources by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Montage Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Montage Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

