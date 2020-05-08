Morgan Stanley Raises Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $43.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LYV. Cowen reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. G.Research reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,711,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,369. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -566.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.96 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,741,000 after buying an additional 1,015,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,196,000 after purchasing an additional 154,055 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,242,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,257,000 after purchasing an additional 483,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,995,000 after buying an additional 729,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,976,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,288,000 after buying an additional 1,404,360 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.