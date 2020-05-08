Morgan Stanley Raises LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $34.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of LYFT to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LYFT from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

LYFT stock traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.78. 34,393,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,684,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LYFT has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.72.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $879,996.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in LYFT by 723.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in LYFT by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

