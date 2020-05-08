Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Msci worth $150,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Msci by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,687,000 after purchasing an additional 204,958 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,529,000 after acquiring an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,550,000 after acquiring an additional 49,118 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at $215,726,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

Shares of Msci stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $334.10. 545,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.04 and its 200 day moving average is $275.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 0.97. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $206.82 and a 12 month high of $344.00.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at $90,866,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,051 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

