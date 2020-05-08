Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Mueller Industries has a payout ratio of -333.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Mueller Industries to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

MLI stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. 180,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,920. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $602.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

