Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Up 7.8%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.40, 819,918 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 156% from the average session volume of 320,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBR. Bank of America lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.95.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($38.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.50) by ($25.00). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($27.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -91.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nabors Industries news, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 32,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $4,759,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

