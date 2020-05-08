Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $139.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.30 million. Nanometrics had a positive return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 129.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Nanometrics updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.41 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.29-0.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.57. 270,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,376. Nanometrics has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nanometrics from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nanometrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

