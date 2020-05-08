National Bank Financial Lowers Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$10.25

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$10.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CUF.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cominar REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of CUF.UN stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.95. 1,483,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,252. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.80. Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.26 and a 1-year high of C$15.40.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

