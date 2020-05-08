National Bank Financial Lowers Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$10.25

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$10.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CUF.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cominar REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of CUF.UN stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.95. 1,483,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,252. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.80. Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.26 and a 1-year high of C$15.40.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

