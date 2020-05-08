National Bank Financial Trims Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price to C$119.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$125.00 to C$119.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$190.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Tire to C$101.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$141.00.

CTC.A stock traded up C$7.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$100.09. The company had a trading volume of 896,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$90.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$129.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$67.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.36.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total value of C$900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,000. Also, Director Claude R. L’heureux acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$90.00 per share, with a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$270,000.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

