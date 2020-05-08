National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

National Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 33.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. National Bank has a payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Bank to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of National Bank stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $777.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.15. National Bank has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

