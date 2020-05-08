National CineMedia, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. National CineMedia has a dividend payout ratio of 584.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National CineMedia to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 223.5%.

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.39%. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 177,916 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $608,472.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,896,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,186. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

