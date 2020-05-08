National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.11. National-Oilwell Varco posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 95.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOV. Stephens cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Capital One Financial raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 11,500 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,139,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.82.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

