National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.18. 1,502,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,078. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.67. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. TheStreet cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

