Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Up 7.9%

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) was up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.54, approximately 1,838,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,728,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Barclays raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 38.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Navient by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 477.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

