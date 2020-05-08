Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the software’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALTR. Guggenheim cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

ALTR stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 391,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,361. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $68,298.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,677. 29.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,129 shares of the software’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Altair Engineering by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,936,877 shares of the software’s stock valued at $69,553,000 after acquiring an additional 337,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

