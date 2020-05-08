Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million.

NLST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 438,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,867. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLST. Craig Hallum cut shares of Netlist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

