New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.19, 116,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 142,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, ValuEngine cut New Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.14 million for the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in New Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in New Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in New Home by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

About New Home (NYSE:NWHM)

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

