New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 59.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 467,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

