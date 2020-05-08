New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,642,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,349,624. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRZ. BTIG Research decreased their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,932.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

