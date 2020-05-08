Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Up 16.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) shares shot up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.18, 1,686,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,564,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

NMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $12.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

The stock has a market cap of $622.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $483.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,113,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Newmark Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 335,007 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,111,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Newmark Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 621,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

