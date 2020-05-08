News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Price Up 13.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s share price rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $10.93, approximately 3,163,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,208,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of News by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in News by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in News by 5,327.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

