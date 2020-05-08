NexPoint Real Estate Finance to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

NREF remained flat at $$12.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 22,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million.

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 123,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $2,344,972.80. Also, President James D. Dondero purchased 44,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $437,372.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 274,071 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,012.

NREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

